

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceuticals announced results from a post hoc analysis of a long-term, 3-year open-label extension (OLE) study examining efficacy and safety endpoints for the use of Austedo (deutetrabenazine) tablets in younger (<55 years) and older (?55 years) patients with tardive dyskinesia.



The company said that safety profile of Austedo was generally similar across both the younger and older patients. No determination of statistical significance can be made, due to the uncontrolled nature of the data and post hoc analysis.



The findings, published online in The American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, evaluated the long-term use of Austedo with the total motor Abnormal Involuntary Movements Scale (AIMS) score, and measures of treatment success and quality of life.



Austedo tablets is indicated in adults for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease and for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia in adults.



