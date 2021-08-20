The United States has spent an estimated $2,261,000,000,000, or more than $2 trillion, on the war effort.The United States has spent an estimated $2,261,000,000,000, or more than $2 trillion, on the war effort. President Biden struck a defiant tone as he defended the withdrawal of American troops after the Taliban's lightning fast takeover of Afghanistan. "I stand squarely behind my decision," the president told the nation in a televised address from the White House on Monday. Still...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...