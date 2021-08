NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Landmark Properties, a vertically integrated student housing developer and owner-operator, said it has entered into a $784 Million worth joint-venture partnership with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. to recapitalize eight student housing assets totaling 5,416 beds across the U.S.



With the transaction, Landmark's portfolio includes 79 student housing communities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

