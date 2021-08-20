

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite a flat start and a subsequent long spell in negative territory, the Switzerland stock market closed marginally up on Friday thanks to some brisk buying at select counters in the final hour.



The mood remained cautious amid lingering worries about global economic growth due to the surge in coronavirus cases of the Delta variant and likely fresh restrictions on movements in several countries.



The benchmark SMI ended up by 12.08 points or 0.1% at 12,415.66. The index touched a low of 12,327.29 and a high of 12,427.30 in the session.



Lonza Group climbed 1.82%. Partners Group and Geberit gained 1.35% and 1.2%, respectively. Sika, Swatch Group, Swisscom and Givaudan moved up 0.5 to 1%.



Roche Holding shares shed nearly 1%. Richemont, Credit Suisse and Holcim ended modestly lower, while Swiss Life Holding edged down marginally.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Vifor Pharma and Tecan Group both gained about 3.5%. SIG Combibloc, VAT Group, AMS and Sonova gained 1 to 1.5%.



On the other hand, Dufry, Kuehne & Nagel, Lindt & Spruengli, PSP Swiss Property, OC Oerlikon Corp and Clariant declined by 0.7 to 1.3%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de