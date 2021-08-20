

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bath seats for babies that were imported by Frieyss and sold on Amazon.com have been recalled due to a risk of drowning.



Nearly 120 infant bath seats were recalled as the bath seats failed to meet the federal safety standard, including requirements for stability and leg openings. The seats can also tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.



The recalled Frieyss infant bath seats are blue plastic with four green suction cups on the bottom. Stickers featuring clouds, a lion, a sun and a squirrel holding two balloons are on the front bar. The seat is about 13 inches wide, 12 inches deep and 8 inches high. The bath seats are advertised as suitable for baby ages 6 months to 12 months.



The products were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com from March 2021 through April 2021 for about $40.



The company has asked customers to stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact Frieyss for to receive a full refund.



