

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - ING said that it has appointed Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer and chief transformation officer and member of the Management Board Banking.



Marnix takes up his position on 1 September 2021, succeeding Roel Louwhoff, who stepped down from the Management Board Banking on 1 August 2021.



Marnix joined ING in 1998. He started in Global Equity Markets Sales and Research in London and in 2008 became global head of Value Chain Management for ING Financial Markets. In 2014, Marnix was appointed COO of ING Wholesale Banking, where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations and global transformation. Since October 2020, Marnix has been COO of Retail Banking.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de