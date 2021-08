CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Avcorp Industries Inc. (AVP.TO) said that it has signed a contract extension with Boeing to provide the Wheel Well Fairing assemblies for the Boeing 737 MAX.



Avcorp has been manufacturing and supplying Boeing with various aircraft components supporting the 737, 757, 767, 777X, 787 Dreamliner, and CH-47 programs for more than 20 years.



