

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal (PYPL) said that it has unveiled its cryptocurrency service in the U.K. The service will enable its U.K. customers to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency, starting this week.



It marks the first international expansion of the company's cryptocurrency offering outside of the United States.



The company noted that customers can choose from four types of cryptocurrencies-Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. They can start by buying as little as 1 pounds of cryptocurrency.



As part of the service, PayPal provides account holders with educational content to help them understand the cryptocurrency ecosystem, the volatility, risks, and opportunities related to purchasing cryptocurrency. They can view real-time crypto prices.



