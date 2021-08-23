

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - WPP plc (WPP.L, WPPGY) has acquired Satalia, a technology company providing AI solutions. Daniel Hulme, founder and CEO of Satalia, will become Chief AI Officer of WPP. Going forward, Satalia will act as a hub of AI expertise for all WPP agencies.



Satalia has built many AI assets, including two products: Satalia Workforce and Satalia Delivery. It has more than 80 people across multiple markets in Europe.



WPP plc noted that the acquisition is aligned with the Group's accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WPP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de