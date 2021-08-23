

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Lonza (LZAGF.PK) announced new investment to fund the installation of an aseptic drug product fill and finish production line at its facility in Guangzhou, China. To facilitate this, the company also plans to expand the footprint of global Drug Product Services hub in Basel.



Lonza said the sterile, multi-product fill and finish line at the cGMP mammalian facility will support the filling of liquid and lyophilized products. The installation is anticipated to be completed in 2022.



Peter Droc, Head of Drug Product Services, Lonza, said: 'Combined with the planned expansion of development services in Basel, the new drug product manufacturing line in China will allow us to extend our best-in-class offering to meet increasing customer demand.'



