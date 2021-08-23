

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS), on Monday, announced partnership with Carnival Corp. to integrate Dialog's Wireless Ranging or WiRa technology into Carnival's OceanMedallion wearable devices for proximity-based locationing to help ensure passenger safety and offer enhanced cruise services.



Dialog's WiRa technology offers fine-grain, phase-based ranging performance approaching UWB accuracy, while using significantly lower power, extending battery life, and lowering solution cost, including advanced and proprietary algorithms to deliver enhanced performance.



Further, the company noted that to implement WiRa and advanced multipath cancellation, Carnival turned to Dialog's well acclaimed DA14697 Bluetooth LE SoC. The DA1469x family offers the highest integration while also providing the optimum processing performance.



In addition to Dialog's DA1469x Bluetooth LE SoC, Carnival also selected Dialog's AT25FF series SPI NOR Flash and SLG46108V GreenPAK technology. The AT25FF offers an ultra-deep hibernation mode, consuming less than 7nA for extended Medallion battery life. Dialog's SLG46108V, GreenPAK technology maximizes the Bluetooth LE SoC's sleep time, further increasing battery life, while also reducing the PCB area needed.



