

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Residential real estate company Vonovia (DAIMF) launched its voluntary public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares. The company is offering 53 euros in cash for each Deutsche Wohnen share. The new offer aims to reach a minimum acceptance threshold of 50%. Vonovia said the new offer builds on previous agreements, and there will be no third offer.



The financing of the offer is secured through an acquisition financing bridge of approximately 20 billion euros. Vonovia expects the rating agencies to affirm its current ratings.



The offer period begins on August 23 and is anticipated to end on 20 September 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

