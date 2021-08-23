

- CREDIT SUISSE CUTS PENNON GROUP TO 'UNDERPERFORM' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 1020 PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS HARGREAVES LANDSDOWN TARGET TO 1590 (1730) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JPMORGAN CUTS INFORMA PRICE TARGET TO 496 (501) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES PEARSON TO 'OVERWEIGHT' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 960 (840) PENCE - LIBERUM RAISES SHAFTESBURY PRICE TARGET TO 625 (610) PENCE - 'HOLD' - PEEL HUNT RAISES RENOLD PRICE TARGET TO 32 (30) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC CUTS ANTOFAGASTA PRICE TARGET TO 1000 (1050) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - SOCGEN RAISES SHELL B PRICE TARGET TO 1850 (1710) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS CUTS SOUTH32 PRICE TARGET TO 185 (190) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES SYNTHOMER PRICE TARGET TO 550 (530) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL'



