

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel (INTC) said it has received a Project from the U.S. Department of Defense to provide commercial foundry services in the first phase of multi-phase Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C) program. Intel Foundry Services will lead the work. Under the project, Intel Foundry Services will partner with industry leaders to support the U.S. government's needs for designing and manufacturing assured integrated circuits by establishing and demonstrating a semiconductor IP ecosystem to develop and fabricate test chips on Intel 18A.



The RAMP-C program is part of a larger initiative to strengthen government supply chain security and accelerate U.S. leadership across the full spectrum of integrated circuit design, manufacturing and packaging.



Intel said it looks forward to a long-term collaboration with the U.S. government.



