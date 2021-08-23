

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) announced Monday that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Pfizer will acquire Trillium, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer.



Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will acquire all outstanding shares of Trillium not already owned by Pfizer for an implied equity value of $2.26 billion, or $18.50 per share, in cash. This represents a 118% premium to the 60-day weighted average price for Trillium.



Trillium's portfolio includes biologics that are designed to enhance the ability of patients' innate immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells.



In September 2020, as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative (PBGI), Pfizer invested $25 million in Trillium and Jeff Settleman, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Pfizer's Oncology Research & Development Group, was named to Trillium's Scientific Advisory Board.



Pfizer has committed to providing up to $500 million in total funding to the PBGI.



Completion of the acquisition is also subject to court and regulatory approval, as well as certain other closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature.



