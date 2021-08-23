

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced Monday the return of Bullseye's Top Toys list this holiday season, along with plans to expand to over 160 Disney store at Target locations across the country. Target is positioned to inspire children of all ages all season long with more exclusives and only-at-Target experiences in stores and online.



This year's Bullseye's Top Toys list includes 50 Top Toys, with 22 toys and games found only at Target, starting at $19.99.



Gift givers will find top brands like LEGO and L.O.L. Surprise! alongside a range of new additions that will spark creativity. This includes Target's guest-favorite, exclusive 70-piece toy collection with FAO Schwarz, of which 85 percent of items are new this year, popular characters like PAW Patrol and Barbie, and the Zoe Doll by Black-owned business Healthy Roots.



Target's complete toy selection, and nearly all holiday gifts, are available for same-day pickup or delivery through Target's industry-leading fulfillment services; Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt - no membership required. Target RedCard holders can also enjoy five percent off their Top Toys purchases all season long.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TARGET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de