

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation and Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) announced the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine, MVC-COV1901. About 600,000 Taiwan people are anticipated to receive the Medigen vaccine this week.



MVC-COV1901 is a subunit vaccine comprised of recombinant SARS-CoV-2 S-2P antigen adjuvanted with CpG 1018 adjuvant.



In July, Medigen Vaccine Biologic received Taiwan Emergency Use Authorization and approval for inclusion in Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccine immunization program, MVC-COV1901.



MVC COVID-19 vaccine is indicated for adults over 20 years old and is administered in two doses 28 days apart for prevention of COVID-19.



