

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The CMA announced the launch of its merger inquiry into the anticipated acquisition by S&P Global Inc. of IHS Markit Ltd. The deadline for the CMA to announce its decision whether to refer the deal for a phase 2 probe is 19 October 2021.



In November, 2020, S&P Global (SPGI) and IHS Markit (INFO) entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction which values IHS Markit at an enterprise value of $44 billion, including $4.8 billion of net debt. Following closing, the company will be headquartered in New York.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

S&P GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de