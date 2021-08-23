

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams (WMB) Monday said that Chief Financial Officer John Chandler plans to retire, effective March 31, 2022.



Chandler had assumed his current role in September 2017, overseeing all financial aspects for the company. Prior to rejoining Williams in 2017, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. beginning that role in 2002 in advance of Magellan's spinoff from Williams in 2003. He retired from Magellan in 2014.



'A little over seven years ago, I retired from Magellan to dedicate more time to my family and community. And while the time away was incredibly rewarding, I came back to Williams to be part of exciting change and an incredible management team,' said Chandler. 'With its forward-looking strategy, strong balance sheet and ability to self-fund opportunities, there are many great things ahead for Williams, but I'm now ready to redirect more of my time back to my family and community. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role and am excited to see how the future unfolds for Williams as it continues to lead in an evolving energy environment.'



