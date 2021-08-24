

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) and Sumitomo have partnered to study the construction of a hydrogen pilot plant at Rio Tinto's Yarwun alumina refinery in Gladstone and explore the potential use of hydrogen at the refinery, Rio Tinto said in a statement.



The companies have signed a letter of intent that focuses on Yarwun as the location for a Gladstone hydrogen plant that Sumitomo has been studying. If the project proceeds, the pilot plant would produce hydrogen for the recently announced Gladstone Hydrogen Ecosystem.



