Dienstag, 24.08.2021
ACCESSWIRE
24.08.2021 | 11:32
Lingo Communications, LLC: Lingo Announces Wholesale Agreement with Spectrum Business

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Lingo Communications ("Lingo"), a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, announced a new wholesale agreement with Spectrum Business® to deliver voice and broadband services, which benefits Lingo's customers using Spectrum's advanced communications network.

The agreement allows Lingo to expand its product portfolio to deliver competitive local voice and broadband services to its business customers throughout Spectrum's 41-state operating footprint area. Lingo customers will benefit from cost-competitive communications services for mission-critical operations, including sales, service, payments, fire, alarm, elevator, and emergency services.

"Our ability to seamlessly connect our customers to the services that they need to grow their businesses is Job #1 for Lingo," said Vincent M. Oddo, CEO of Lingo. "Our value-added approach to everything we do is evident by our relentless innovation and industry-leading services."

Lingo's customer-centric and comprehensive communications solutions help small and medium business customers and carrier customers grow efficiently. Spectrum Business is part of Charter Communications, Inc., a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million residential and commercial customers through the Spectrum brand of broadband connectivity services.

"This new agreement enables Lingo to expand its reach and help its customers grow by offering them access to reliable and cost-effective voice and data services powered by our advanced communications network," said Chris Czekaj, Vice President of Strategic Channels for Spectrum Business. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Lingo to meet their customers' voice and data connectivity needs to help them grow and thrive in their communities."

About Lingo
Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

Press Contact
Christopher Ramsey
VP Sales & Marketing
chris.ramsey@lingo.com

SOURCE: Lingo Communications



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661011/LingoR-Announces-Wholesale-Agreement-with-Spectrum-BusinessR

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
