

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) announced Tuesday that it has commenced the process of restarting operations at Richards Bay Minerals or RBM in South Africa.



The decision follows a stabilisation of the security situation around the mine, supported by the national and provincial government, as well as substantive engagement with host communities and their traditional authorities.



The company said the operations will be ramping up to capacity as soon as possible. The overall impact of the suspension of operations, including the shutdown of furnace number 4 as announced on July 21, is still to be assessed.



At this time, the force majeure declared on customer contracts remains in place.



Rio Tinto chief executive Minerals Sinead Kaufman said, 'The safety and security of our people has been our priority throughout and we recognise the collaboration and constructive dialogue we have had with all stakeholders to get us into a position where we can restart operations and resume contributing to the host communities, KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa.'



