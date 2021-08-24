

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks gave up early gains to turn flat Tuesday after two sessions of gains.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 7 points at 7,101 after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Banks traded lower, with Lloyds Bank and HSBC Holdings falling more than 1 percent.



John Wood Group shares fell 2.6 percent. The consulting and engineering company reported that its first-half loss was $11 million, same as last year.



Spectris gained 0.7 percent. The instrumentations company said that it will sell its NDC Technologies business to Nordson Corp. for $180 million or 130 million pounds.



Travel and leisure stocks rallied, with IAG and EasyJet climbing 3-4 percent.



Miners Anglo American and Glencore were up more than 1 percent.



Marks and Spencer Group jumped 4.6 percent after Berenberg and Credit Suisse raised their price targets on the stock.



