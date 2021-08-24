

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Maxar Technologies (MAXR, MAXR.TO), an Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure company, announced Tuesday that it received an order to build another SXM-10 geostationary communications satellite for audio entertainment company SiriusXM (SIRI). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The latest order follows the SXM-9 satellite order that was announced earlier this month.



SXM-10, a high-powered digital audio radio satellite, will be built on Maxar's proven 1300-class platform at the company's manufacturing facility in Palo Alto, California.



The company has been building satellites for SiriusXM for more than two decades. The offerings include the first-generation Sirius satellites launched in 2000, the second-generation Sirius satellites launched in 2009 and 2013, and the company's third-generation satellites, the last one of which was launched earlier this year.



