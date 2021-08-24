

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loki Fish Co. is recalling 4 ounce packages of Keta Salmon Lox for fear of potential contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria, the Food & Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves Keta Salmon Lox that is packaged in a 4 ounce plastic package on a coated board with UPC code 92103 00111. It is labeled as Wild Keta Lox, Loki Fish Co., Seattle, WA. However, there are no best by dates on the package.



The company said it is yet to receive any reports of illness related to the recalled product.



The product was distributed through Portland, Oregon-based Cherry Sprout Produce and Seattle, Washington-based Central Co-op and Pacific Coast Harvest. It was also sold at the University District and West Seattle Farmers Markets in Washington.



The company has urged consumers who have purchased this product to stop consuming it and get rid of it immediately. They can also return them to the seller or to Loki Fish Co. at the farmers market for a full refund.



The company said the possibility of contamination was discovered during the FDA inspection at our co-packer Felix Custom Smoking, of Monroe, Washington in July 2021. Loki ceased production, sales, and distribution of keta lox immediately and submitted samples of the Keta Lox to Micro-Chem Laboratories for testing.



Consuming food contaminated with listeria bacteria can cause listeriosis, a potentially fatal disease in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The symptoms of listeriosis include, fever, muscle aches, and sometimes gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea or diarrhea.



