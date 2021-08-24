

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $380 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $445 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $544 million or $1.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.7% to $2.56 billion from $1.82 billion last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $544 Mln. vs. $477 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.97 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q4): $2.56 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.94 to $0.99



