

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - US President Joe Biden is reportedly set to conduct a meeting with the heads of the world's largest tech companies on Wednesday to discuss about the country's cybersecurity.



According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) Tim Cook, Microsoft Corp.'s (MSFT) Satya Nadella and Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Andy Jassy plan to attend the event scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in White House.



The report says that the executives would discuss about efforts taken by big companies, including those in the banking, energy and water utility sectors, to improve cybersecurity. The tech executives will discuss how software can be used to improve security.



CEOs of companies including Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Southern Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have also been invited.



The meeting comes at a time when cybersecurity has become a big issue due to massive cyber and ransomware attacks on energy infrastructure, including that of Colonial Pipeline Co. Cyber hacking groups based in Russia were largely behind those attacks. In July, it was also revealed that China-based hackers had attacked 23 U.S. pipeline companies from 2011 through 2013. Russian hackers even hacked government systems, including the Department of Defense, in December 2020.



