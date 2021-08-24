

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $127.26 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $34.40 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.0% to $1.16 billion from $0.80 billion last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $127.26 Mln. vs. $34.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $1.16 Bln vs. $0.80 Bln last year.



