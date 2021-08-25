

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In June, imports were worth NZ$5.69 billion and exports were at NZ$5.95 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$261 million.



Australia will see Q2 figures for construction work done, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.5 percent on quarter - up from 2.4 percent in the three months prior.



Japan will see final June results for its leading and coincident economic indexes; the previous readings were 102.6 and 92.1, respectively.



