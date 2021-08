Maersk's first Russian Inland Container Depot will create over 48 jobs and add needed storage/cross-dock capacity to relieve strained supply chains. Novorossiysk is the largest port on the Black Sea. Connected by rail and highways to the main industrial and population centers of Russia, Transcaucasia, and Central Asia, it's one of the biggest export hubs and gateways in Russia, serving...

