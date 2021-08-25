

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian professional services company Worley Limited (WYGPF.PK, WYGPY.PK, WOR.AX) reported that its profit after income tax expense attributable to members of the company for the full year ended 30 June 2021 declined to A$86 million from A$171 million last year. On a per share basis, net income was 16.3 cents down from 32.7 cents in the prior year.



Statutory net profit after tax excluding amortization on acquired intangibles declined 36% to A$161 million from A$252 million last year.



Underlying earnings per basic share was 53.8 cents compared to 82.9 cents in the prior year.



Aggregated revenue decreased 22% to A$8.77 billion from last year. Statutory revenue declined 27% to A$9.53 billion from A$13.07 billion in the prior year.



The Board has declared a final dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on 29 September 2021 with a record date of 1 September 2021.



Looking ahead, the company expects an improved fiscal year 2022, however different sectors and regions will recover at different rates. It anticipates that the targeted approach to capital expenditure exhibited by customers will continue for fiscal year 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WORLEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de