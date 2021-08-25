

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said it will make changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 30. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) will replace Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) in the S&P 500.



S&P 500 constituent Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is acquiring Maxim Integrated Products in a deal pending final conditions.



S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Saia Inc. (SAIA) will replace Bio-Techne in the S&P MidCap 400, and BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) will replace Saia in the S&P SmallCap 600, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.



Mimecast Limited (MIME) will replace Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Cinemark Holdings will replace US Concrete Inc. (USCR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.



S&P 500 constituent Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) is acquiring U.S. Concrete in a deal pending final conditions.



Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) will replace Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Trustmark will replace Sykes Enterprises Inc. (SYKE) in the S&P SmallCap 600.



Sitel Group is acquiring Sykes Enterprises in a deal pending final conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

