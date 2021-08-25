

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sika AG (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) said that it acquired Shenzhen Landun Holding Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of waterproofing systems in China. Landun offers a comprehensive range of waterproofing products and technologies.



Landun operates two modern production facilities where it manufactures a full range of membranes and coatings for various waterproofing applications, mainly supplying infrastructure and commercial projects.



