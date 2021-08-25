

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Willow Tree Poultry Farm is recalling around 52,022 pounds of various chicken salads and dip products citing the potential to be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard white plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The various ready-to-eat or RTE chicken salads and dip items come under Willow Tree Premium brand.



The products subject to recall include Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip in 5-lb container, and White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip in 5-lb and 12-oz containers.



Further, the recall involves White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad in 5-lb and 15-oz containers, 15-oz container of White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad, and White Meat Classic Chicken Salad in 15-oz, 7.5-oz and 10-lb containers.



The affected items were produced on August 10 through August 13, 2021. The sell by dates of the products varies from September 3 to September 10.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. P-8827' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



These items have been shipped to wholesale and retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.



The Attleboro, Massachusetts -based company initiated the recall after receiving a consumer complaint and notified FSIS. However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



In recent incidents, McKinney, Texas -based Blount Fine Foods in early August called back around 6,384 pounds of chicken tortilla soup products for potential contamination with pieces of gray nitrile glove.



More Than Gourmet, Inc. in April called back around 6,896 pounds of RTE beef and veal broth and stock products for the potential contamination with hydraulic oil.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

