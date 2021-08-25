

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pernod Ricard (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) reported favourable Court decision related to USA Drawback. The company noted that the impact of this decision for fiscal 2021 represents an additional profit before tax of $163 million, of which $33 million will be profit from recurring operations, equivalent to an additional approximately 1% of organic growth.



On Monday, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit decided in favour of the National Association of Manufacturers. This ruling allows Pernod Ricard to claim drawback or a refund of the duties or taxes, upon eligible spirits exported from the USA.



