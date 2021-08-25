

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Wednesday today that Carolyn Bertozzi has resigned from her role as an independent director of Lilly's board.



Her resignation is in connection with Lilly's entry into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Lycia Therapeutics, Inc., of which Bertozzi is an academic founder.



Bertozzi has served on Lilly's board since 2017, including as a member of the board's Science and Technology Committee and its Ethics and Compliance Committee.



Separately, Lilly and Lycia Therapeutics announced a multi-year research collaboration and licensing agreement focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics using Lycia's proprietary lysosomal targeting chimera, or LYTAC, protein degradation technology.



