

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF (BFA.L) on Wednesday said it signed a two-year contract with PGE Obrót S.A. to purchase renewable energy for BASF's catalyst plant in Poland.



The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.



'We set ambitious environmental objectives in BASF to achieve climate neutrality by 2050,' said Katarzyna Byczkowska, Managing Director of BASF Polska. 'However, to make it a reality, global goals must also translate into local strategies. By signing this new contract, we will now cover 100% of our electrical demand in Sroda Slaska from renewable sources.'



The purchased electricity, mainly produced from wind by PGE Obrót, is expected to power BASF's Mobile Emissions Catalysts plant in Sroda Slaska in south-western Poland.



The BASF Mobile Emissions Catalysts plant in Sroda Slaska provides modern solutions for exhaust gas treatment for light duty and heavy duty segments, the company said.



