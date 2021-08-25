

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) reported that its net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2021 was RMB40.98 billion, an increase of 34.2% year on year.



Total revenue was RMB537.11 billion, an increase of 6.5% year on year.



Gross written premiums were RMB 442.30 billion, an increase of 3.5% year on year on the high base, further consolidating its industry leadership.



The company will not declare an interim dividend of ordinary shares for the reporting period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHINA LIFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de