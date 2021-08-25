

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health announced Wednesday it will require certain employees who interact with patients to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 31, 2021. The patient-facing roles that will require proof of vaccination include nurses, care managers and pharmacists.



The company will also require all corporate staff to be fully vaccinated no later than October 31.



The company added that new hires in the same roles as of September 15 must have received their first COVID-19 vaccine prior to their first day of employment.



Meanwhile, pharmacists working in the company's retail stores will have until November 30 to be fully vaccinated due to the size of this employee population.



The company said it is reviewing the safety requirements for other roles at CVS Health and may be added based on updated data and public health guidance.



CVS Health noted that though the vast majority of its employees have been vaccinated, the latest action is in direct response to the dramatic rise in cases among the unvaccinated.



CVS Health has administered more than 30 million COVID-19 vaccines across the country, with seamless online scheduling and walk-in appointments available.



In late May, CVS Health launched sweepstakes campaign aimed at closing gaps in vaccine hesitancy. It offered an option for eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health to enter the OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.



The prizes include free cruises, tropical vacations, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI, date nights and other activities that are OneStepCloser following a vaccination.



The prizes were offered in partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Bermuda Tourism Authority, Hinge, iHeartMedia, smarTours and Wyndham Rewards.



