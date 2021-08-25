

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) said its recombinant nanoparticle protein vaccine candidate is being studied in OCTAVE-DUO in the UK to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in participants with impaired immune systems. The study is being led by the University of Glasgow and University of Birmingham. Participants will be evaluated and findings are anticipated later in 2021.



'We expect the results of this study to be particularly helpful to better understanding how our vaccine might work as a heterologous third dose in immunocompromised individuals,' said Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development, Novavax.



