

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its most major rivals during European trading on Wednesday.



The loonie edged down to 1.4839 against the euro and 1.2639 against the greenback, off its early highs of 1.4790 and 1.2584, respectively.



The loonie hit a session's low of 0.9164 against the aussie, after rising to 0.9129 at 5 pm ET.



The loonie may face support around 1.50 against the euro, 1.29 against the greenback and 0.93 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de