

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Wednesday, weighed down by data showing investor sentiment to have plunged into negative territory in the month of August.



Investors also looked ahead to the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium for directional clues. The Fed policymakers are expected to present a timeline for tapering the bank's bond-buying program at the virtual conference.



The benchmark SMI, which briefly edged up into positive territory at the start, faltered soon and spent the rest of the day's session in the red. It ended with a loss of 72.09 points or 0.58% at 12,364.57.



ABB declined 1.47% and Roche Holding shed 1.16%. Novartis, Alcon, Givaudan, Nestle and Sika lost 0.7 to 0.85%.



Credit Suisse climbed 3.15%, UBS Group gained 1.15% and Swatch Group advanced 1.1%.



In the Mid Price Index, Cembra Money Bank ended lower by 2.3%. Tecan Group and Temenos Group both shed nearly 2%. Logitech, Schindler Ps, Ems Chemie Holding, Schindler Holding and Swiss Prime Site lost 1 to 1.6%.



Straumann Holding moved up 2.2%. Adecco, Julius Baer, Dufry and AMS gained 1.3 to 1.8%.



The Swiss investor sentiment index declined by 50.6 points from the previous month to -7.8 in August, falling into negative territory for the first time since March of 2020, amid renewed pandemic fears sparked by the rapid spread of the Delta variant, a report from Credit Suisse & CFA Society Switzerland said. Meantime, the assessment of the economic situation increased to 60.5 in August from 37.2 in July.



