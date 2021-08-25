

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $202 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $77 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NetApp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $263 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $1.46 billion from $1.30 billion last year.



NetApp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $263 Mln. vs. $163 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.14 - $1.24 Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 - $5.05



