

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $115.6 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $98.2 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Autodesk Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $330.8 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $1.06 billion from $0.91 billion last year.



Autodesk Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $330.8 Mln. vs. $262.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.21 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q2): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.22 - $1.28 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,110 - $1,125 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.91 - $5.06 Full year revenue guidance: $4,345 - $4,385 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AUTODESK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de