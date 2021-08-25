

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $0.54 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $2.63 billion, or $2.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.40 billion or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% to $6.34 billion from $5.15 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.40 Bln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.48 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $6.34 Bln vs. $5.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.91 - $0.92 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.78 - $6.79 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.36 - $4.38 Full year revenue guidance: $26.2 - $26.3 Bln



