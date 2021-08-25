

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Guess? Inc. (GES):



-Earnings: $61.06 million in Q2 vs. -$20.36 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.91 in Q2 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Guess? Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.08 million or $0.96 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.70 per share -Revenue: $628.62 million in Q2 vs. $398.54 million in the same period last year.



