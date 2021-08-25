

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (BDX), Wednesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test.



The company claims that the test is the first at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test to use computer vision technology in a smartphone to interpret and provide a digital display of testing results.



'The rise in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant has increased the demand for at-home testing, and the BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test is an easy-to-use test with definitive digital results that is ideal for use in the home,' said Dave Hickey, president of Life Sciences for BD. 'New mandates from governments and businesses are specifying the need for periodic testing for those who cannot or chose not to be vaccinated, and this new test may help businesses, governments or schools fulfill those requirements.'



The test will initially be made available to businesses, schools and governments looking to provide a self-testing option for employees or students.



