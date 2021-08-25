

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) on Thursday raised its outlook for fiscal year 2021. Shares gained near 5% in the extended trading session.



The company now expects earnings per share of $14.50 to $14.70 and revenues of $8.1 billion to $8.3 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.28 per share on revenues of $7.88 billion in fiscal 2021.



Previously, the company expected earnings of $11.50 to $11.95 per share for full year 2021 and net sales between $7.7 billion and $7.8 billion.



