

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Starting in 2023, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky will begin assembling integrated dual fuel cell or FC modules destined for use in hydrogen-powered, heavy-duty commercial trucks, the company said in a statement.



The dual fuel cell modules, which are a key component of an overall FC kit, weigh about 1,400 pounds and can deliver up to 160kW of continuous power.



The FC kit also includes a high voltage battery, electric motors, transmission and hydrogen storage assembly from top-tier suppliers.



The second-generation fuel cell system is necessary for a carbon neutral future. It delivers over 300 miles of range at a full load weight of 80,000 lbs.



