

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch design, engineering and consultancy company Arcadis NV (ARCAY.PK) said that it has renewed its three-year contract for global environmental and resiliency solutions with AkzoNobel, a Dutch multinational company which produces paints and performance coatings.



Under the new contract, work will be executed in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. Over the past years, Arcadis has worked in 40 countries for AkzoNobel on an extensive number of projects.



As per the new contract, Arcadis will assist AkzoNobel with work that includes activities related to the closure, remediation, and transfer of company locations.



The new contract also includes the potential to provide services in the areas of environmental management, and for energy savings, sustainability, water treatment and use, as well as water savings consulting.



